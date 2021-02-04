FROM COW MANURE TO BIOACTIVE CARBON DOTS: A LIGHT-UP PROBE FOR BIOIMAGING INVESTIGATIONS, GLUCOSE DETECTION AND POTENTIAL IMMUNOTHERAPY AGENT FOR MELANOMA SKIN CANCER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6346-6352
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10859F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Frederico Hillesheim Horst, Carime Vitória da Silva Rodrigues, Pedro Henrique Pimenta Rocha Carvalho, Amanda Monteiro Leite, Ricardo Bentes Azevedo, Brenno A. D. Neto, José Raimundo Corrêa, Mônica Pereira Garcia, Saud Alotaibi, Mohamed Henini, Sacha Braun Chaves, Marcelo Oliveira Rodrigues
Investigation of the immunological effect of light-up carbon-dots on cancer-bearing mice.
