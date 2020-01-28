(agenparl) – stanford (ca) mar 28 gennaio 2020

As evidenced by recent European and U.S. state legislative actions, information privacy has come to the forefront of the conversation about personal privacy. U.S. privacy laws are “in flux,” while the rights and abilities of various entities to collect, monitor, use, and disseminate individual information have been the subject of substantial recent legal development. The conversation about the interaction of civil rights and data privacy promises to influence the progression of privacy laws and litigation.

The 2020 Journal of Science & Technology and Public Interest Law Symposium will examine the scope and boundaries of privacy protection for personal data, including artificial intelligence, sexual images, biometric information, and personal information, and their implications for civil privacy rights in the context of an increasingly data-driven internet, government, and business climate. The objective of the program will be to elevate the conversation about the intersection of data privacy and the public interest, incorporating civil rights concerns over the proliferation of information technology, and ask what more should be done to protect the individual and the public interest.

Speakers & Presenters

Annie Antón | Professor, School of Interactive Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology

Lindsey Barrett | Staff Attorney and Teaching Fellow, Institute for Public Representation, Georgetown University Law Center

Danielle Citron | Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Antigone Davis | Facebook

Mary Anne Franks | Professor of Law, Miami School of Law

Eva Galperin | Director of Cybersecurity, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)

David L. Gerbie | Associate, McGuire, P.C.

Carrie Goldberg | Founding Attorney, C.A. Goldberg, PLLC

Woodrow Hartzog | Professor of Law and Computer Science, Northeastern University

Riana Pfefferkorn | Associate Director of Surveillance and Cybersecurity, Stanford Center for Internet and Society

Michael Lamb | Chief Privacy Officer, RELX

Gabe Maldoff | Associate, Covington & Burling LLP

Tyler G. Newby, Partner, Fenwick & West LLP

Carolyn Parziale | Senior Manager, Price Waterhouse Cooper

Jessica Silbey | Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Peter Swire | Professor of Law, Georgia Institute of Technology

Ari Ezra Waldman | Professor of Law, New York Law School

Anthony Zaller | Employment Litigation Attorney and Founding Partner, Zaller Law Group, P.C.

Moderators

Stacey Dogan | Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Ahmed Ghappour | Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Andrew Sellars | Director of the Technology Law Clinic, Boston University School of Law

Jason Walta | Deputy General Counsel, National Education Association

