Graham Andrews of West Virginia University has shared some images for today’s Friday fold. Graham reports that these photos show

the Miocene-aged Nuraxi tuff (rheomorphic lava-like ignimbrite) of Sardinia. The 1st 3 are syn-depositional:

Zooming in on the fold hinges, which are kind of subtle: these two close-ups show the folds to be very tight; pretty much isoclinal:

Roughly annotated to show the trace of the layering:

Graham notes that these small-scale syn-depositional folds are

refolded by really big folds like #4:



