22 February 2019
Graham Andrews of West Virginia University has shared some images for today’s Friday fold. Graham reports that these photos show
the Miocene-aged Nuraxi tuff (rheomorphic lava-like ignimbrite) of Sardinia. The 1st 3 are syn-depositional:
Zooming in on the fold hinges, which are kind of subtle: these two close-ups show the folds to be very tight; pretty much isoclinal:
Roughly annotated to show the trace of the layering:
Graham notes that these small-scale syn-depositional folds are
refolded by really big folds like #4:
Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2019/02/22/friday-folds-sardinian-tuff/