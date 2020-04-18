sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

CEI, MAFFEIS: LE CHIESE PRONTE A ESSERE RIABITATE NELLA FASE 2

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 17 APRIL…

17/04/2020 PACE REPRESENTATIVES WELCOME UKRAINE PRISONER EXCHANGE

HOW DOUNREAY IS RESPONDING TO CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

LA TESTIMONIANZA: IO MAMMA IN ATTESA E LE PAROLE DEL PAPA

TWENTY-SECOND PLENARY SESSION OF THE EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD

PAKISTAN : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

Agenparl

FRIDAY FOLD: EPISODE 14 OF “ROCK DU JOUR”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020

I’ve been making a little daily video series over the past couple of weeks about rocks I have at my home – a quarantine-driven focus on the samples at hand around the house (as well as a few local outcrops). In many of the videos, I’m joined by my son, who know goes by the title “Mini-Professor,” though in this one from a few days ago (14th in the series), I fly solo:

I offer that one here now, since it features a folded rock, and today is Friday. I owe you that!

The videos are intended to be informal, semi-goofy, and unpolished. I’m learning about video production as I go, which is interesting to me, but the resulting videos definitely are certainly not especially polished! Don’t get your expectations up too high. If you want to explore the whole “Rock du jour” series, here’s a link to my YouTube channel.

I hope you are healthy in these unhealthy times.


Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2020/04/17/friday-fold-episode-14-of-rock-du-jour/

Post collegati

SES-RWL–00414 – THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE C – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

FRIDAY FOLD: EPISODE 14 OF “ROCK DU JOUR”

Redazione

WEBINAR LABTALK: “NUOVA IMPRESA E CROWDFUNDING”

Redazione

SERIES: BSOBLV02TRM460S, BUSINESS TENDENCY SURVEYS FOR MANUFACTURING: ORDER BOOKS: LEVEL: EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND NATIONAL INDICATORS FOR TURKEY

Redazione

SERIES: BSFGLV02RUM460S, BUSINESS TENDENCY SURVEYS FOR MANUFACTURING: FINISHED GOODS STOCKS: LEVEL: EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND NATIONAL INDICATORS FOR THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Redazione

SERIES: BRAXTIMVA01NCMLM, INTERNATIONAL TRADE: IMPORTS: VALUE (GOODS): TOTAL FOR BRAZIL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More