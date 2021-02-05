(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Here’s a good sample, another one I inherited from Declan de Paor when he retired from Old Dominion University. It’s an interesting sample – I guess I’d call it a graphitic clay shale, but it’s surprisingly lightweight, so I’m not super confident that’s right. The bedding surfaces are glossy and slick, indicating some flexural slip between the layers. In terms of composition: It’s too beautiful to cut up and make a thin section, and of course I can’t ask Declan any more, so its 3D beauty will just have to speak for itself.





Source: https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2021/02/05/friday-fold-a-new-3d-model/