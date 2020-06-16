FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE REVOCATION OF THE EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE AND CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 16 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 6/15/2020.

This three-page fact provides answers to frequently asked questions about the revocation of the Emergency Use Authorization for hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has determined that these drugs are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA.

