(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 15 giugno 2021 Airbus, Safran, Dassault Aviation, ONERA and Ministry of Transport are jointly launching an in-flight study, at the end of 2021, to analyse the compatibility of unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with single-aisle aircraft and commercial aircraft engine and fuel systems, as well as with helicopter engines. This flight will be made with the support of the “Plan de relance aéronautique” (the French government‘s aviation recovery plan) managed by Jean Baptiste Djebbari, French Transport Minister.

