FREE UH VIRTUAL PROGRAM FAIR FOR HAWAI‘I HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES

ven 19 giugno 2020

More than 50 programs from University of Hawaiʻi’s 10 campuses will be participating in a virtual program fair June 22–24. The event targets recent high school graduates, and is open to the general public to learn more about the various career programs, from accounting and auto mechanics, to science and engineering, offered at the UH campuses across the islands.

“We are excited to put this event together for the Class of 2020,” said Stephen Schatz, executive director of Hawaiʻi P–20. “Now is the time for students to think about their next steps, and you can’t beat the affordable opportunities and amazing programs across the University of Hawaiʻi System—right here at home.”

The virtual fair will feature programs within career pathways including business, industrial engineering, health, natural resources, arts and communications and public and human services.

Speakers will be sharing information about their programs, the potential job outlook for careers in these pathways, the required/prerequisite courses and steps to register.

For more information, including the fair schedule and Zoom links, visit: 55by25.org/uhprogramfair-june2020

The virtual fair is coordinated by Hawaiʻi P–20 Partnerships for Education, a statewide collaboration led by the Executive Office on Early Learning, Hawaiʻi Department of Education and the University of Hawaiʻi System.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/06/18/free-uh-virtual-program-fair/