(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 22 luglio 2020 Researchers investigated the effects of trade on hunger in the world as a result of climate change. The conclusion is clear: international trade can compensate for regional food shortages and reduce hunger, particularly when protectionist measures and other barriers to trade are eliminated.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720152413.htm