(AGENPARL) – Vashon (Washington), mar 28 gennaio 2020 Vashon Lites for Tykes is back.

Concerned citizen Wendy Warton in concert with the folks at Spider's Ski and Sport are providing free safety lights for young people traveling to and from school in the dark.

A new shipment of lights picked out and paid for by Warton, and fellow concerned Islanders, are now available at Spider's Ski and Sports while supplies last. The lights can be worn on the leg when biking or the arm or fastened to a backpack.

Warton has been providing safety lights for Island young people for a couple of years and is a strong advocate for night time safety. "Warm, winter clothing seems to be predominantly dark making it difficult for drivers to see kids walking or riding along the side of the road. It is something that can easily be overlooked, I want to make sure every young person on the island is able to visible and safe on our roads."

The only requirement for getting a light is be a young person, stop by Spider's Ski and Sport, ask for a FREE light and promise to use it!



Fonte/Source: http://vmiaurora.preview.gochambermaster.com/news/details/lites-for-tykes