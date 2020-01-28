29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

U.S.-THE BAHAMAS AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT OF JANUARY 27, 2020

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

FOREIGN SECRETARY STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF US PROPOSALS FOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE

PHILIPPINES: 1ST JOINT COMMITTEE ASSESSES COOPERATION WITH THE EU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 185

DECRETO ALITALIA: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 8A COMMISSIONE

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 184

Home » FREE SAFETY LIGHTS FOR ISLAND YOUTH
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

FREE SAFETY LIGHTS FOR ISLAND YOUTH

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Vashon (Washington), mar 28 gennaio 2020 Vashon Lites for Tykes is back.

Concerned citizen Wendy Warton in concert with the folks at Spider's Ski and Sport are providing free safety lights for young people traveling to and from school in the dark.
A new shipment of lights picked out and paid for by Warton, and fellow concerned Islanders, are now available at Spider's Ski and Sports while supplies last. The lights can be worn on the leg when biking or the arm or fastened to a backpack.

Warton has been providing safety lights for Island young people for a couple of years and is a strong advocate for night time safety. "Warm, winter clothing seems to be predominantly dark making it difficult for drivers to see kids walking or riding along the side of the road. It is something that can easily be overlooked, I want to make sure every young person on the island is able to visible and safe on our roads."  

The only requirement for getting a light is be a young person, stop by Spider's Ski and Sport, ask for a FREE light and promise to use it!
 

Fonte/Source: http://vmiaurora.preview.gochambermaster.com/news/details/lites-for-tykes

Related posts

FREE SAFETY LIGHTS FOR ISLAND YOUTH

Redazione

LATEST ALIA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES FACING LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE EDUCATION

Redazione

TRAINS NO. G80/79 AND G WILL NOT STOP AT WUHAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FROM 26 JANUARY ONWARDS. TICKET SALES FOR TRAINS TRAVELLING BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND WUHAN WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION FROM THE MTRCL, PASSENGERS HOLDING TICKETS FOR TRAINS BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND WUHAN CAN GET A FULL REFUND IF REQUIRED. PASSENGERS WHO PURCHASED TICKETS ON OR BEFORE 27 JANUARY FOR TRAINS BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND OTHER MAINLAND STATIONS CAN GET A FULL REFUND FOR VALID TICKETS IF REQUIRED. FOR ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CALL THE HIGH SPEED RAIL TICKETING AND CUSTOMER SERVICE HOTLINE ON 2120 0888.

Redazione

CAN AROMATICITY BE A KINETIC TRAP? EXAMPLE OF MECHANICALLY INTERLOCKED AROMATIC [2-5]CATENANES BUILT OF CYCLO[18]CARBON

Redazione

COURT ENTERS JUDGMENT THAT SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIES AND EXTENDS CONSENT DECREE WITH LIVE NATION/TICKETMASTER

Redazione

CHEMICAL BIOLOGY OF NON-CANONICAL STRUCTURES OF NUCLEIC ACIDS FOR THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More