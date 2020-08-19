(AGENPARL) – mer 19 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Minerva’s Kaleidoscope: Resources for Kids & Families Blog from the Library of Congress.

Free Puzzles through Chronicling America: Maze Edition [ https://blogs.loc.gov/families/2020/08/free-puzzles-through-chronicling-america-maze-edition/?loclr=eafam ] 08/19/2020 11:00 AM EDT

This post about puzzles featured in the Chronicling America database is a repost of an article written by Malea Walker, a reference librarian in the Library’s Serial and Government Publications Division. The piece was originally published on the “Headlines and Heroes: Newspapers, Comics, & More Fine Print” blog on July 7, 2020. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]