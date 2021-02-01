–> <!– –> Time: 12:00am – 12:00am Location: Portsmith, Gordonvale, Smithfield, Babinda Doors Open: Website: Contact person: Phone: Email: Notes: Video: Audio: Cost: Sale Status: Ticketlink: Category: Age group: Disability access: Alcohol: Rating: Program: Companion card: no

Take the opportunity to clean up your yard and drop off your domestic green waste for FREE at Council’s Transfer Stations from Saturday 20 February to Sunday 28 February 2021.

Portsmith or Gordonvale Transfer Stations : 7 days, 8.30am to 5.15pm

: 7 days, 8.30am to 5.15pm Smithfield Transfer Station : Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm

: Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm Babinda Transfer Station: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8.30am to 4.45pm

A voluntary gold coin donation will support the work of The Junction Club.

Future free green waste drop-off dates for 2021 are:

May: Saturday 22 – Sunday 30

August: Saturday 21 – Sunday 29

November: Saturday 20 – Sunday 28

NOTE: Domestic cars, utilities and/or trailers and light trucks (up to GVM 4 tonnes) only. Normal charges apply for disposal of any other waste. For enquiries regarding electric or crazy ant quarantine details please contact Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry ()DAFF) on 13 25 23. Remember illegal dumping can incur a fine; it affects the environment and the safety of individuals. Please report any illegal dumping to 1300 69 22 47.

