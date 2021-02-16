FREE GREEN WASTE DISPOSAL STARTS THIS WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Published: 16 February 2021. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Clean up the yard and take advantage of Council’s first free green waste disposal of the year from this weekend.

Council will hold four green waste disposal periods this year.

Residents taking advantage of this month’s free green waste disposal period are encouraged to make a voluntary gold coin donation at the waste transfer station, which will support The Junction Clubhouse.

Free green waste disposal periods this year are:

20-28 February

22-30 May

21-29 August

20-28 November

Mayor Bob Manning said the free green waste disposal period provided a timely opportunity to clean up overgrown yards.

“At this time of the year our years can quickly get overgrown and unsightly,” Cr Manning said.

“Giving the garden a good trim and clearing out excessive vegetation is an important part of preparing for unpredictable weather events like cyclones, and it also can reduce the risk of dengue mosquitoes breeding in your yard.

“It is also important that garden waste is disposed of correctly. Dumping green waste in drains or areas where it can be washed into drains can cause blockages that can lead to flooding during heavy rain.”

Residential green waste can be dropped off free of charge at the following locations:

Portsmith Transfer Station , 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm

, 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm Smithfield Transfer Station , Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm

, Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm Gordonvale Transfer Station , 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm

, 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm Babinda Transfer Station, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8.30am to 4.45pm

Note: this offer is for domestic cars, utilities and/or trailers and light trucks (vehicle weight to GVM 4 tonnes). Normal rates apply for disposal of any other waste during this period, including green waste from garden maintenance contractors on behalf of residents.