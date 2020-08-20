FREE GREEN WASTE DISPOSAL FROM THIS WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), gio 20 agosto 2020

Published: 20 August 2020.

Council’s third free green waste disposal period of the year starts this weekend.

This year, Council doubled its free green waste disposal periods from two to four, with events previously held in March and May, and one more scheduled from 21-29 November.

Residents taking advantage of this month’s free green waste disposal are encouraged to make a voluntary gold coin donation at the waste transfer station, which will support the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Appeal.

Mayor Bob Manning said as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Council was anticipating an increased demand for hampers from the Christmas Cheer Appeal.

“Times are tough and people are hurting,” Cr Manning said.

“It’s all about locals helping locals and we are asking the community to dig deep, give generously and show those experiencing hardship that we care.

“Every cent donated to the appeal goes to buying food supplies for the hampers.”

The free green waste disposal will be available from Saturday 22 August to Sunday 30 August.

Residents are reminded of the importance of disposing garden waste correctly. Dumping green waste in drains or areas where it can be washed into drains can cause blockages that can lead to flooding during heavy rain.

Residential green waste can be dropped off free of charge at the following locations:

Portsmith Transfer Station , 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm

, 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm Smithfield Transfer Station , Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm

, Monday-Saturday 7am to 5.15pm, Sunday 9am to 5.15pm Gordonvale Transfer Station , 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm

, 7 days 8.30am to 5.15pm Babinda Transfer Station, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8.30am to 4.45pm

Note: this offer is for domestic cars, utilities and/or trailers and light trucks (vehicle weight to GVM 4 tonnes). Normal rates apply for disposal of any other waste during this period, including green waste from garden maintenance contractors on behalf of residents.