(AGENPARL) – mar 19 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Free Flu Shot Available to all Ontarians in November

Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones This Season

October 19, 2021

TORONTO — To keep Ontarians healthy this flu season and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital during the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Ontario government is launching one of the largest flu immunization campaigns in the province’s history, with the flu shot available to all Ontarians starting in November.

“Our government is prepared for flu season and is launching an even larger flu shot program this year to keep Ontarians healthy as we continue to respond to COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “It is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, so if you’re receiving your flu shot and still have yet to receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time.”

Last year, uptake of the flu vaccine by Ontarians was the highest in recent history. Building on this success, Ontario is investing over $89 million this year to purchase over 7.6 million flu vaccine doses, which is 1.4 million more doses than last year. This includes a total of 1.8 million doses specifically for seniors.

“The annual flu shot is the best defence against the flu this season,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As we head into the fall and begin gathering indoors more often with family and friends, it is even more important to get your flu shot, in addition to following public health measures, to protect yourself and those around you.”

Each flu season, Ontario receives its supply of flu vaccine in multiple shipments from manufacturers over several months starting in mid- to late September based on the schedule negotiated between the federal government and manufacturers. Distribution and the ability for locations in Ontario to re-order additional supply of flu vaccine are based on the timing of shipments from manufacturers and the replenishment of the provincial supply. Ontarians are encouraged to be patient as it may take time for shipments to arrive to their local flu shot locations.

Quick Facts

– Based on available data, flu vaccine uptake was closer to 40 per cent last season. In previous seasons, the uptake has been around 30 per cent.

– Last year, flu cases per the national and Ontario surveillance systems were historically low, with less than 25 cases of laboratory confirmed cases of influenza reported. This is in comparison to 12,829 laboratory confirmed cases in 2019/20 and 10,743 in 2018/19.

– The flu vaccine is offered free of charge to anyone over the age of six months who either lives, works, or goes to school in Ontario.

– The flu shot is especially important for children under five, people who are pregnant and those 65 years and older who are at higher risk of hospitalization and flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, heart attack or, in some cases, death.

– Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, headache and tiredness. If you or your children develop flu symptoms, contact your primary care provider.

Quotes

“Prioritizing flu shots for long-term care residents is one way we’re ensuring Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care they need and deserve. The flu shot is a simple and important way to protect our loved ones, and it provides peace of mind for residents and their families.”

– Rod Phillips

Minister of Long-Term Care

“Ensuring that our seniors are safe and healthy is a priority for our government. It is important that we work to make sure that all Ontario seniors get the flu shot to protect their health and wellbeing – especially given the compounding threat of COVID-19.”

– Raymond Cho

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

“As the health system continues to cope with the serious challenges of COVID-19, The Ontario Hospital Association encourages all Ontarians to receive their annual flu vaccine. It is one important way we can each do our part to protect ourselves and reduce the pressure on hospitals.”

– Anthony Dale

President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

“As our economy reopens, and we continue to follow public health measures in our fight to end the pandemic, it is even more important to get the flu shot to stay healthy. Contact your family doctor to book your flu shot.”

– Dr. Adam Kassam

President, Ontario Medical Association

“The importance of vaccination has never been more clear. Over the past year, millions of Ontarians have rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now it’s time we also protect ourselves, our families, and communities from the flu. Getting the flu shot is the best way to do that. Ontario’s pharmacy professionals are ready to do their part in partnership with our healthcare partners to get as many Ontarians vaccinated as possible.”

– Justin Bates

CEO, Ontario Pharmacists Association

“With the approach of flu season, it’s more important than ever that we do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable – that means getting your flu shot. Pharmacies are a convenient destination for all vaccinations, including the flu shot, with extended hours and often no appointment required. With stores in most communities across Ontario, we are proud to support our neighbours and do our part to keep Ontarians healthy.”

– Jeff Leger

President, Shoppers Drug Mart

Additional Resources

– For public inquiries call ServiceOntario, INFOline at 1-866-532-3161 (Toll-free in Ontario only).

Media Contacts

Alexandra Hilkene

Minister Elliott’s Office

Anna Miller

Communications Division

🔊 Listen to this