28 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

FREE ENERGY OF PROTON TRANSFER AT THE WATER – TIO2 INTERFACE FROM AB INITIO DEEP POTENTIAL MOLECULAR DYNAMICS
FREE ENERGY OF PROTON TRANSFER AT THE WATER – TIO2 INTERFACE FROM AB INITIO DEEP POTENTIAL MOLECULAR DYNAMICS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: C, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Marcos Calegari, Hsin-Yu Ko, Linfeng Zhang, Car Roberto, Annabella Selloni
TiO2 is a widely used photocatalyst in science and technology and its interface with water is important in fields ranging from geochemistry to biomedicine. Yet, it is still unclear whether…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/an3aSQA0Ao4/C9SC05116C

