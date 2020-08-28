sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
FREE COVID-19 TESTING ON MāNOA CAMPUS SUNDAY

tree lined walkway at U H Manoa
UH Mānoa’s McCarthy Mall

Free COVID-19 walk-in testing will be available Sunday, August 30, on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus on McCarthy Mall, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. UH employees and students, especially those who live on campus, are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and pre-register for specific appointment times. The test will be a self-administered nasal swab supervised by trained medical volunteers. The results will be emailed in three to five business days.

UH employees with valid parking permits are allowed to park on upper campus. The line will begin on the Hawaiʻi Hall end of the McCarthy Mall. The testing is available to the public so please plan accordingly for possible traffic delays and wait times. Please observe all physical distancing and face covering mandates. For students in the Modified Quarantine program, participating in the testing on Sunday will be allowed as an official university activity.

The free testing at UH Mānoa is part of the “surge testing” by the City and County of Honolulu, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Office of the Surgeon General. The results will be kept confidential and only shared with DHHS and the individual voluntarily taking the test.

For a full list of testing sites, to learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the Do I Need a COVID-19 Test? website.

The post Free COVID-19 testing on Mānoa campus Sunday first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.


