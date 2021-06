(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/28/2021 02:01 PM EDT

We were saddened to learn of the passing of composer and pianist Frederic Rzewski on June 26, 2021. He was an extraordinary figure in the musical world, perhaps best known for his piano music—his monumental composition The People United Will Never Be Defeated is surely one of the most significant variation sets of the last […]

