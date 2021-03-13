FRED ADDS KEY EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATES

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) sab 13 marzo 2021

FRED has added three new series: the key interest rates set by the Governing Council of the ECB for the euro area. These interest rates include:

The deposit facility rate, which banks may use to make overnight deposits with the Eurosystem.

The main refinancing operations (MRO) rate, which provides the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

The marginal lending facility rate, which offers overnight credit to banks from the Eurosystem.

These data are copyrighted by the ECB. More details about the ECB’s policy rates are available on their website.

