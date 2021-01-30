FRAUDSTER WARNING ISSUED AFTER COUPLE CONNED OUT OF CASH

sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Friday, 29 January 2021 

A warning is being issued for people to be on their guard against fraudsters pretending to be from trusted institutions such as a bank or the police.

Such frauds happen when fraudsters contact their victims (usually by email or phone) and say there is a problem – usually with their bank account.

They tell their victim they need to withdraw money – and not to tell the bank staff as they claim they are part of the problem.

They send a courier round to the property to collect the cash.

Neither the police nor a bank will ever ask people to withdraw money in this way.

The warning comes after an elderly couple in Kirklees were defrauded out of £14,000.

The incident happened on 29 December in the Fenay Bridge area, when the couple were contacted by someone pretending to be from the police.

They claimed to be investigating bank employees committing fraud and needed the couple to withdraw cash.

A courier went to the property and collected the money

Ramona Senior is in charge of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit:

“These types of fraud are especially heartless as the criminals prey on vulnerable people they perceive to be more trusting.

“They look to take advantage of a victim’s trusting nature but can leave them very heavily out of pocket.

“Such crimes can also leave an emotional scar too and despite our ongoing work through Programme Precision and with partners to tackle all types of fraud, people should remain vigilant.

“To prevent such crimes from happening knowledge is a very important tool. 

“The police and banking institutions will never call you to withdraw cash / move money to another account, ask you to verify your personal details or PIN and they will never offer to pick those items up by courier. If you receive a call like this, hang up,

“If you get a call you are suspicious of then call your bank back – but wait five minutes from hanging the suspect call up and don’t use a phone number they provide. You could also use a different line altogether.

“The fraudsters can be quite convincing, so I would also urge people with vulnerable relatives and friends to tell them about the risks and how to protect themselves.”

West Yorkshire Police supports a national initiative with UK banks to help protect communities against such frauds.

Since April 2020, the banking protocol, which enables bank staff to identify possible fraudulent activity and then alerts police as it is happening, has prevented over £940,000 worth of fraud.
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/fraudster-warning-issued-after-couple-conned-out-cash

