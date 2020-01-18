(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (CANADA), sab 18 gennaio 2020
Backgrounder
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the Province of British Columbia and First Nations governments to improve fish passage in the Fraser River in response to a landslide near Big Bar, north of Lillooet, British Columbia, that was discovered in June 2019.
The remediation project will occur on the traditional territories of the Secwepemc Nation, specifically High Bar First Nation and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation. The contract includes an Indigenous Benefits Plan to provide socio-economic benefits to these two First Nations such as training, employment and sub-contracting for these communities.
Overview of Winter Work
Following a competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, awarded a contract of $ to Peter Kiewit Sons ULC on December 31, 2019 for remediation work on the site. The contractor has commenced mobilization of personnel and necessary equipment and started working onsite as of January 14, 2020. Planned work at the site includes:
- West Bank
Removal of loose rock and the installation of rock fall protection consisting of wire mesh anchored to the west bank cliff face to prevent loose rock from falling into the work areas below. To gain access to the boulders in the river channel, overland temporary access will be constructed to support hauling in heavy equipment.
- East Toe
Drilling and blasting the rock along the east bank of the river (the East Toe) to increase the width of the river channel. The widening of this narrow part of river will help reduce the speed of the water in the area of the slide. This work is expected to be complete late February 2020. Some of this work is planned to occur in parallel with clearing the in-channel boulders and other debris.
- Channel Work (In River)
Drilling and blasting large boulders that fell into the river channel as part of the slide, and removal of additional up-stream in-water slide material. The targeted substantial completion date for this work is March 15, 2020.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2020/01/fraser-riverbig-bar-landslide-fish-passage-remediation-project.html