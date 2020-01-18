Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the Province of British Columbia and First Nations governments to improve fish passage in the Fraser River in response to a landslide near Big Bar, north of Lillooet, British Columbia, that was discovered in June 2019.

The remediation project will occur on the traditional territories of the Secwepemc Nation, specifically High Bar First Nation and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation. The contract includes an Indigenous Benefits Plan to provide socio-economic benefits to these two First Nations such as training, employment and sub-contracting for these communities.

Overview of Winter Work

Following a competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, awarded a contract of $ to Peter Kiewit Sons ULC on December 31, 2019 for remediation work on the site. The contractor has commenced mobilization of personnel and necessary equipment and started working onsite as of January 14, 2020. Planned work at the site includes: