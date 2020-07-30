giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
FRANCE: RETAIL FOODS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

More than 70 percent of French household food purchases are made in supermarkets, discount stores, and smaller local stores. Different types of retailers have experienced growth and success over the last eighteen months, including local neighborhood stores and some larger discount stores offering innovative services such as internet purchases. The retail sector fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic. France’s retail sector offers a variety of opportunities for U.S. food and food products, provided they conform to EU regulations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/france-retail-foods-2

