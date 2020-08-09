domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
AL JAZEERA TV: DENUNCIATI DAL CENTRO DI BEIRUT SCONTRI TRA MANIFESTANTI E…

ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT, I TRENTA PAESI RIUNITI IN VIDEOCONFERENZA VERSERANNO DIRETTAMENTE GLI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

INPS, SALVINI: IMMEDIATA SOSPENSIONE PER I PARLAMENTARI

HONG KONG: STATEMENT ON THE EROSION OF RIGHTS

INPS, SALVINI: È VERGOGNOSO CHE UN PARLAMENTARE CHIEDA I 600 EURO E…

FRANCESCO ALL’ANGELUS: GESù è LA MANO DEL PADRE CHE MAI CI ABBANDONA

APPELLO DEL PAPA PER NAGASAKI. IL VESCOVO TAKAMI: SI ABOLISCA L’ARMA NUCLEARE

IL PENSIERO FORTE DEL PAPA PER IL POPOLO IN LIBANO CHE SOFFRE…

PAKISTAN, SAREBBERO 50 LE VITTIME CAUSATE DALLE PIOGGE MONSONICHE CHE HANNO COLPITO…

FRANCE: FRENCH WHEAT CROP DOWN ALMOST 25 PERCENT AND WHEAT EXPORTS PROJECTED TO DECLINE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

France’s 2020 wheat harvest, estimated to be about 31 million metric tons (MMT), means a 25 decline in production as compared to 2019 because of unfavorable weather conditions. France will likely export significantly less wheat, projected to be 13-15 MMT in marketing year (MY) 2020/21 as compared to 2019 that had exports near 23 MMT. Barley production is also down from 2019 but there may still be a good corn crop despite persistent drought throughout France.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/france-french-wheat-crop-down-almost-25-percent-and-wheat-exports-projected-decline

