dom 09 agosto 2020

France’s 2020 wheat harvest, estimated to be about 31 million metric tons (MMT), means a 25 decline in production as compared to 2019 because of unfavorable weather conditions. France will likely export significantly less wheat, projected to be 13-15 MMT in marketing year (MY) 2020/21 as compared to 2019 that had exports near 23 MMT. Barley production is also down from 2019 but there may still be a good corn crop despite persistent drought throughout France.

France: French wheat crop down almost 25 percent and wheat exports projected to decline

