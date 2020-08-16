FRAMEWORK FOR EQUITABLE ALLOCATION OF VACCINE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 16 agosto 2020 Source: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Published: 8/2020.
This web page provides information and webinars from an ad hoc committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the National Academy of Medicine, which will develop an overarching framework for vaccine allocation to assist policymakers in the domestic and global health communities in planning for equitable allocation of vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23427

