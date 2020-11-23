lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
FOUR YOUTHS ARRESTED OVER STREET ROBBERY SERIES, LEEDS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020

Four youths have been arrested by detectives investigating a series of street robberies in the Hyde Park, Burley and Woodhouse areas of Leeds over the weekend.

The four males, two aged 14 and two aged 13 and 15, were arrested this morning as part of an investigation by officers from Leeds District Crime Team into more than 20 offences, including robberies, attempted robberies and thefts,

The four remain in custody while enquiries continue into the offences that mainly occurred between Friday and Sunday. Stolen items have been recovered during address searches by officers.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been operating increased patrols in the affected areas to reassure residents, in particular the student community.

Inspector Andy Loftus, who heads the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We recognise the understandable concern that this sudden spate of incidents will have caused in the community and we have been working closely with our detective colleagues who moved swiftly to identify and arrest these suspects.

“We don’t expect to see any continuation of these incidents as a result of the action taken but we will be maintaining increased patrols of the affected areas to reassure residents and deter any further incidents.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/four-youths-arrested-over-street-robbery-series-leeds

