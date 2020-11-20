FOUR WESTERN FACULTY NAMED TO HIGHLY CITED RESEARCHERS 2020 LIST

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 20 novembre 2020

Four Western faculty have been named to the Highly Cited Researchers 2020 list, released this week by Clarivate.

Materials engineering professor X.A. (Andy) Sun (materials science), Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Brian Feagan (clinical medicine category), biology professor Danielle Way (plant and animal science) and Ivey Business School professor Klaus Meyer (economics and business) have each been recognized for their work.

The annual list identifies researchers who have demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade.

Their names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top one per cent by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.

“Citations are one of the many ways our community demonstrates impact and reach,”said Western vice-president (research), Lesley Rigg. “I’m particularly thrilled to see that we have researchers from four different faculties recognized on this list as it highlights the wealth of expertise we have across disciplines and across campus.”

The methodology that determines the “who’s who” of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It also uses the tallies to identify the countries and research institutions where these scientific elite are based.

As Canada Research Chair in Development of Nanomaterials for Clean Energy, Andy Sun applies his expertise to the technical challenges of using fuel cells and lithium batteries to generate, store, and conserve clean energy.

Dr. Brian Feagan is a Schulich Medicine & Dentistry professor and scientist at Robarts Research Institute. He is an internal medicine specialist with training in clinical epidemiology and gastroenterology. His research interests focus on the design and implementation of randomized controlled trials of therapy for inflammatory bowel disease, and he has been the principal investigator on numerous multi-centre trials evaluating new treatments for the disease.

Danielle Way, an expert in global change biology, plant physiology and ecology, focuses on physiological responses to high temperatures, drought stress and changes in carbon dioxide concentration. Her goal is determining the mechanisms underpinning plant responses to global change at molecular and biochemical scales and the implications of these responses for the larger community and ecosystems.

A leading scholar in the field of international business, Klaus Meyer conducts research on the strategies of multinational enterprises, especially foreign entry strategies in emerging economies like Eastern Europe and East Asia.

