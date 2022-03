(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 National Press Releases

Four Russian Government Employees Charged in Two Historical Hacking Campaigns Targeting Critical Infrastructure Worldwide

Four Russian nationals who worked for the Russian government were charged with attempting, supporting, and conducting computer intrusions that together, in two separate conspiracies, targeted the global energy sector between 2012 and 2018.

March 24, 2022

