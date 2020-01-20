20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

GREGORETTI, GASPARRI: SALVINI IN LINEA CON LEGGI DELLO STATO, DA MARCUCCI DETTE…

GREGORETTI, STEFANI: SALVINI NON HA NULLA DA NASCONDERE E SIAMO PRONTI A…

GREGORETTI, SALVINI: AL PROCESSO A TESTA ALTA, PD NON HA LA FACCIA

ALOK SHARMA’S CLOSING SPEECH AT UK-AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT

GREGORETTI, VIA LIBERA DALLA GIUNTA AL PROCESSO SALVINI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE OPENING PLENARY OF THE THIRD WESTERN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE OPENING PLENARY OF THE THIRD WESTERN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE OPENING PLENARY OF THE THIRD WESTERN…

UK – EGYPT ANNOUNCE JOINT ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT IVAN DUQUE AT A PRESS…

Home » FOUR IN DOUBLE FIGURES AS MICHIGAN STATE BEATS WISCONSIN
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network

FOUR IN DOUBLE FIGURES AS MICHIGAN STATE BEATS WISCONSIN

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – East Lansing (Michigan), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team used a big second half run. Four players scored in double figures, and senior guard Cassius Winston became the all-time leader in assists at the school as the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 67-55, on Friday night at the Breslin Center. 

Junior forward Xavier Tillman scored 15 points, had eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Spartans, while sophomore forward Aaron Henry added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore forward Gabe Brown had 13 points and four rebounds and freshman guard Rocket Watts added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

For full story, visit msuspartans.com

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/four-in-double-figures-as-michigan-state-beats-wisconsin/

Related posts

20 GEN 2020 – SAS E CONTROLLO DELLA SOSTA, AL VIA DA FINE MARZO LA SOSTA GRATIS SULLE STRISCE BLU PER I RESIDENTI

Redazione

20 GEN 2020 – PIAZZA BRUNELLESCHI, LA REPLICA DELL’ASSESSORE GIORGETTI: “LA RIQUALIFICAZIONE COMPLESSIVA SARà EFFETTUATA AL TERMINE DEL CANTIERE DEL COMPLESSO DI VIA BUFALINI. INTANTO INTERVENTI DI RIPRISTINO PUNTUALI”

Redazione

ANGELA WILSON ELECTED AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY NATIONAL COUNCILOR

Redazione

FOUR IN DOUBLE FIGURES AS MICHIGAN STATE BEATS WISCONSIN

Redazione

SECRETARY-GENERAL URGES IMMEDIATE ACTION TO AVERT FULL-SCALE CIVIL WAR IN LIBYA, WARNING ABOUT RISK OF REGIONAL ESCALATION, AT INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

Redazione

COMO, POSITIVI I DATI SULLA SICUREZZA NEGLI ULTIMI ANNI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More