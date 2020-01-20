(AGENPARL) – East Lansing (Michigan), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Michigan State’s men’s basketball team used a big second half run. Four players scored in double figures, and senior guard Cassius Winston became the all-time leader in assists at the school as the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 67-55, on Friday night at the Breslin Center.

Junior forward Xavier Tillman scored 15 points, had eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Spartans, while sophomore forward Aaron Henry added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore forward Gabe Brown had 13 points and four rebounds and freshman guard Rocket Watts added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/four-in-double-figures-as-michigan-state-beats-wisconsin/