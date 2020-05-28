FOUR DEFENDANTS APPEARED IN FEDERAL COURT VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE TODAY IN CONNECTION WITH FEDERAL GUN CRIME OFFENSES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

SHREVEPORT La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced the resolution of several cases today, all of which are separately noted. The cases were brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN plays a major role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

Three-Time Convicted Felon Sentenced to 66 Months for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Defendant attempted to conceal pistol in child’s car seat

SHREVEPORT, La. – Gary D. Porter, 29, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, to 66 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On November 19, 2018, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the driveway of a residence after receiving a 911 call. As the officers arrived, Porter was backing his car out of the driveway with several young children in the vehicle. Officers made contact with Porter and upon further investigation, located a Ruger, Model Security-9, 9mm pistol loaded with twelve rounds of ammunition hidden underneath one of the children, between the child and the child’s car seat. At the time that Porter possessed the pistol, he knew his previous felony convictions prohibited him, under federal law, from possessing a firearm and ammunition. Porter’s prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish include: possession of marijuana – second offense (2011), possession of cocaine (2012), and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2014).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby Cooper prosecuted the case.

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun

SHREVEPORT, La. – John Jackson Harkey, 35, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to possession of a short-barreled shotgun not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

On February 21, 2019, officers with the Shreveport Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant on Harkey’s downtown Shreveport residence. During the search, officers found an operable, short-barreled shotgun, with a barrel length less than 18 inches and an overall length less than 26 inches. Under federal law, shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches must be registered. Harkey admitted to possessing the firearm and that he had not registered the short-barrel shotgun with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon is prosecuting the case.

Convicted Felon Sentenced to Two Years for Illegally Possessing Firearms During the Filming of a Music Video

SHREVEPORT, La. – Xavier Briggs, 27, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term, for felon in possession of firearms.

On April 25, 2019, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to AB Palmer Park in Shreveport where a large crowd was filming a music video with numerous firearms. Officers encountered 10 individuals standing around a Chevrolet Malibu and recovered multiple firearms from the scene. A camera being used to shoot the video was also seized and a search warrant was obtained to view its contents. Briggs can be seen in the video recordings in possession of a Jiminez Arms Model JA Nine 9mm pistol loaded with 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a loaded DPMS Model A15, 5.56 mm rifle containing two 30-round magazines, and 41 rounds of 5.56 ammo.

Briggs has a 2011 armed robbery felony conviction in Caddo District Court and was released from prison in December 2018. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

Shreveport Convicted Felon Sentenced to 54 Months for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

SHREVEPORT, La. – Christopher John Williams, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, to 54 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On January 31, 2019, Williams was arrested on a state offense and held in custody at Caddo Correctional Center. While he was in custody, he called two friends and asked them to get rid of a firearm that was located at his residence. Following the calls, agents made contact with an individual Williams shared his residence with and secured a Springfield XDS .45 caliber pistol. At his guilty plea on November 19, 2019, Williams admitted that the pistol belonged to him and to being a convicted felon. As a convicted felon, he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Williams has prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish for illegal use of a weapon (2007), second degree battery (2009), accessory after the fact – robbery (2014), domestic abuse battery (2015), and public intimidation (2017).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI Northwest Louisiana Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath prosecuted the case.

To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn .

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/four-defendants-appeared-federal-court-video-conference-today-connection-federal-gun-crime