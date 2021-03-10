FOUR ANIONIC LN-MOFS FOR REMARKABLE SEPARATIONS OF C2H2–CH4 / CO2–CH4 AND HIGHLY SENSITIVE SENSING OF NITROBENZENE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021
CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00235J, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00235J, Communication
Cai-Hong Zhan, Dan-Ping Huang, Yu Wang, Wei-Tao Mao, Xiaojuan Wang, Zhan-Guo Jiang, YunLong Feng
3-(3,5-Dicarboxylphenyl)-5-(4-carboxylphenyl)-1,2,4-triazole (H3DBPT) as ligand was used to synthesize four porous anionic lanthanide-based metal-organic frameworks {[Me2NH2][Ln3L3(HCOO)]∙7DMF}n (Ln-MOFs, Ln = Gd, Tb, Ho, Dy, L = H3DBPT) under solvothermal reaction condition. Single-crystal…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
3-(3,5-Dicarboxylphenyl)-5-(4-carboxylphenyl)-1,2,4-triazole (H3DBPT) as ligand was used to synthesize four porous anionic lanthanide-based metal-organic frameworks {[Me2NH2][Ln3L3(HCOO)]∙7DMF}n (Ln-MOFs, Ln = Gd, Tb, Ho, Dy, L = H3DBPT) under solvothermal reaction condition. Single-crystal…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/oE08yXaQu5k/D1CE00235J