sabato, Agosto 22, 2020
FOUNDATIONAL TRAINING FOR COVID-19 RESPONDERS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 22 agosto 2020 Source: Public Health Foundation (PHF). Published: 8/2020.
This training plan provides foundational COVID-19 information for individuals assisting in the COVID-19 response. The plan includes required, recommended, and supplemental training. After completing this training, responders will be better prepared to receive specialized training required by the jurisdictions for the role they are serving (e.g., contact tracers, case investigators, epidemiologists, data analysts).
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23509

