sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

VIDEO OF THE LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU…

CONSIP: SUPERATA QUOTA 3MILA VENTILATORI CONSEGNATI, IL 68% DEL TOTALE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CHE UNISCE #33

IL PAPA: A NESSUNO MANCHI IL LAVORO, LA DIGNITà DEL LAVORO E…

SAN GIUSEPPE, CON FRANCESCO COME CON PIO XII

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01485 SU INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO ALLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI DELL’ASSEMBLEA FINO AL 7 MAGGIO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AFFARE ASSEGNATO SU INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO PER L’INNOVAZIONE TECNOLOGICA E…

Agenparl

FOSSICKING BACK ON IN QUEENSLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 02 maggio 2020

The Palaszczuk Government has announced an easing of restrictions on fossicking in certain areas in Queensland starting from midnight tonight.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said a number of fossicking and General Permission Areas, located within a 50km radius of a regional centre, would be open for day use from midnight tonight.

“The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community,” Dr Lynham said.

“Lifting these restrictions falls in line with partial re-openings of national parks and dams across Queensland and will allow keen fossickers to return to certain sites for day use.

“It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

“This also means there will be no camping permitted in these areas.”

The fossicking and General Permission areas open to the public for day use are:

Clermont, Thanes Creek fossicking area, Deep Creek fossicking, Talgai State Forest fossicking, Durikai State Forest fossicking / GPA,  Young’s Block GPA and Bar-Burrum.

Fossicking and General Permission Areas that are located more than 50km from a regional centre will remain closed.

Dr Lynham said that while it was great to see restrictions begin to ease, Queenslanders must stay vigilant when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve,” he said.

“However, this is not the time to become complacent and undo all the great work we have done.

“We must continue the Chief Health Officer’s social distancing guidelines in order for Queensland to overcome crisis.

“And, as always, please stay safe while visiting these areas.”

For more information and a full list of what fossicking and General Permission Areas are open or closed, please visit https://www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/home/news-publications/covid-19-industry-updates

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/1/fossicking-back-on-in-queensland

Post collegati

FOSSICKING BACK ON IN QUEENSLAND

Redazione

QLD COVID-19 – FRI MAY 1: NRL GO AHEAD / FLAT CURVE / RECREATION RULE TEST

Redazione

LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

Redazione

MESSAGE FROM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON COVID-19

Redazione

ETT NYTT DöDSFALL I VäSTERBOTTEN TILL FöLJD AV COVID-19

Redazione

TILLFäLLIGT STOPP I PROVTAGNING AV PERSONAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More