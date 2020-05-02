FOSSICKING BACK ON IN QUEENSLAND

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 02 maggio 2020

The Palaszczuk Government has announced an easing of restrictions on fossicking in certain areas in Queensland starting from midnight tonight.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said a number of fossicking and General Permission Areas, located within a 50km radius of a regional centre, would be open for day use from midnight tonight.

“The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community,” Dr Lynham said.

“Lifting these restrictions falls in line with partial re-openings of national parks and dams across Queensland and will allow keen fossickers to return to certain sites for day use.

“It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

“This also means there will be no camping permitted in these areas.”

The fossicking and General Permission areas open to the public for day use are:

Clermont, Thanes Creek fossicking area, Deep Creek fossicking, Talgai State Forest fossicking, Durikai State Forest fossicking / GPA, Young’s Block GPA and Bar-Burrum.

Fossicking and General Permission Areas that are located more than 50km from a regional centre will remain closed.

Dr Lynham said that while it was great to see restrictions begin to ease, Queenslanders must stay vigilant when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve,” he said.

“However, this is not the time to become complacent and undo all the great work we have done.

“We must continue the Chief Health Officer’s social distancing guidelines in order for Queensland to overcome crisis.

“And, as always, please stay safe while visiting these areas.”

For more information and a full list of what fossicking and General Permission Areas are open or closed, please visit https://www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/home/news-publications/covid-19-industry-updates

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/1/fossicking-back-on-in-queensland