sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
Breaking News

GENDER INEQUALITY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH: EVIDENCE FROM INDUSTRY-LEVEL DATA

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE DEBT IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES, 2010–17

EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODELING FROM A TOP-DOWN STRESS TESTING PERSPECTIVE

GOING VIRAL: A GRAVITY MODEL OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND TOURISM FLOWS

A TIP AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

AGRICULTURAL MARKET INTEGRATION IN INDIA

GLOBAL VALUE CHAINS AND PRODUCTIVITY: MICRO EVIDENCE FROM ESTONIA

GLOBAL BANKS’ DOLLAR FUNDING: A SOURCE OF FINANCIAL VULNERABILITY

IT IS ONLY NATURAL: EUROPE’S LOW INTEREST RATES

DETERMINANTS OF INCLUSIVE GROWTH IN ASEAN

Agenparl

FORWARD LOOK: 6 – 19 JULY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 04 luglio 2020

Your request will be handled by the Press Office of the General Secretariat of the Council in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by the Community institutions and bodies and on the free movement of such data.

Your data will be stored in the database until you unsubscribe from the service.

Certain data (name, e-mail address, preferred language, media name, media type) may be disclosed to the press offices of the European institutions, the Permanent Representations of the Member States and to European Union agencies, under the conditions laid down in Articles 7 and 8 of Regulation 45/2001.

If there is data which you would not like to be stored, please let us know at: [email protected]

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/07/03/forward-look/

Post collegati

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES €250 MILLION LATVIAN MEASURE TO RECAPITALISE AIRBALTIC

Redazione

FORWARD LOOK: 6 – 19 JULY 2020

Redazione

SERIES: ITXINSM133S, U.S. EXPORTS OF SERVICES: INSURANCE SERVICES

Redazione

SERIES: ITMTRAM133S, U.S. IMPORTS OF SERVICES: TRANSPORT

Redazione

SERIES: ITMINSM133S, U.S. IMPORTS OF SERVICES: INSURANCE SERVICES

Redazione

SINGLE MARKET SCOREBOARD 2020: MEMBER STATES NEED TO DO MORE TO ENSURE THE GOOD FUNCTIONING OF THE EU SINGLE MARKET

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More