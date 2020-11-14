FORWARD LOOK: 16-29 NOVEMBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 14 novembre 2020

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council.

The indicated format of each meeting (physical or virtual) are subject to change.

Video conference of agriculture and fisheries ministers, 16 November 2020

Ministers will focus on sustainable food systems and discuss the latest developments in the agricultural markets

Video conference of European affairs ministers, 17 November 2020

Rule of Law, European Council, Enlargement and MFF will be on the agenda of the videoconference of EU Affairs ministers

Video conference of the members of the European Council, 19 November 2020

EU leaders will discuss coordination at EU level in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Video conference of foreign affairs ministers, 19 November 2020

EU ministers of foreign affairs will be briefed about Current Affairs and exchange of views on multilateralism

Video conference of internal market and industry ministers, 19 November 2020

Ministers will have an informal policy debate on how to make the best use of the recovery plan for achieving a more dynamic, resilient and competitive European industry through investments in the green transformation

Video conference of foreign affairs ministers (defence), 20 November 2020

EU ministers of defence will be briefed about Current Affairs and exchange views on the Strategic Compass and the PESCO strategic review

Video conference of space ministers, 20 November 2020

Ministers will discuss how to enhance European competitiveness in the global space economy and shape international regulatory regimes. They will also prepare the tenth Space Council, to be held by videoconference immediately after

Video conference of development ministers, 23 November 2020

EU ministers of development will exchange views on linking debt relief and investments to the Sustainable Development Goals, and promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in all external action

Video conference of research ministers, 27 November 2020

Ministers in charge of research will have an informal exchange of views on the investment targets for research and development proposed by the Commission in its Communication “A new ERA for Research and Innovation” of 30 September 2020

