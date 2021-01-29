venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

FRANCESCO: è URGENTE LA MISSIONE DELLA COMPASSIONE

NIGERIA, KAIGAMA AD ACS: NON PAGHEREMO RISCATTI PER RAPIMENTI DI RELIGIOSI

I COMITATI STATALI E DI CONTEA DEL PARTITO REPUBBLICANO SI SONO PRECIPITATI…

28/01/2021 STATES MUST DO MORE TO STAMP OUT ETHNIC PROFILING, SAYS PACE

PRESS RELEASE: INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS APPOINTMENTS IN NO.10 AND CABINET OFFICE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2076 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

CRISI GOVERNO, RENZI: DECISIONE SAGGIA DEL PRESIDENTE MATTARELLA, CHE ITALIA VIVA ONORERA’…

CRISI GOVERNO, FICO: MANDATO ESPLORATIVO ALL’INTERNO DELLA FORZE DI MAGGIORANZA

DEPARTMENT OF STATE NAMED 2020 GOVERNMENT EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR BY CAREERS&…

DEPARTMENT OF STATE NAMED 2020 GOVERNMENT EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR BY CAREERS&…

Agenparl

FORTY YEARS OF CORAL SPAWNING CAPTURED IN ONE PLACE FOR THE FIRST TIME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Newcastle University) Efforts to understand when corals reproduce have been given a boost thanks to a new resource that gives scientists open access to more than forty years’ worth of information about coral spawning. Led by researchers at Newcastle University, UK, and James Cook University, Australia, the Coral Spawning Database (CSD) for the first time collates vital information about the timing and geographical variation of coral spawning.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/nu-fyo012821.php

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: JOB ENTRY: TARGETED SUPPORT (JETS) IN SCOTLAND PROVIDER GUIDANCE

Redazione

FORTY YEARS OF CORAL SPAWNING CAPTURED IN ONE PLACE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Redazione

RESEARCHERS MAP HEART RECOVERY AFTER HEART ATTACK WITH GREAT DETAIL

Redazione

THREADS THAT SENSE HOW AND WHEN YOU MOVE? NEW TECHNOLOGY MAKES IT POSSIBLE

Redazione

PROSOPIS JULIFLORA ACUTELY REDUCES WATER RESOURCES IN ETHIOPIA, COSTING RURAL LIVELIHOODS

Redazione

REVEALING THE BONDING OF SOLVATED RU COMPLEXES WITH VALENCE-TO-CORE RESONANT INELASTIC X-RAY SCATTERING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More