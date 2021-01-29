FORTY YEARS OF CORAL SPAWNING CAPTURED IN ONE PLACE FOR THE FIRST TIME

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Newcastle University) Efforts to understand when corals reproduce have been given a boost thanks to a new resource that gives scientists open access to more than forty years’ worth of information about coral spawning. Led by researchers at Newcastle University, UK, and James Cook University, Australia, the Coral Spawning Database (CSD) for the first time collates vital information about the timing and geographical variation of coral spawning.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/nu-fyo012821.php