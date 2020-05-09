FORT WAYNE MAN CHARGED

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 09 maggio 2020

FORT WAYNE – Henry E. Underwood, age 26, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was charged in a criminal complaint, filed yesterday, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in this case, in December 2019, local police officers were dispatched to a residence with regard to a vandalism by gunfire complaint. Local police arrived and interviewed witnesses on the scene that provided information identifying an individual with the street name “Heezy” as the shooter. “Heezy” also known as Henry E. Underwood was located by police along with a firearm matching the description provided by witnesses. Shell casings collected from the scene were identified as being fired from the firearm located in the vehicle. A firearm similar to the one located is seen in the video being held by two other individuals and Underwood is seen holding a loaded firearm magazine. Mr. Underwoood is a convicted felon after being sentenced to 4 years in prison for a 2014 conviction of corrupt business practices.

United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said, “We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana. This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a Criminal Complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Wayne Police Department with the assistance of the Indiana State Police Forensic Lab. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/fort-wayne-man-charged-0