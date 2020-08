(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 10 agosto 2020 Releases from Fort Peck dam will be increased from 9,000 cubic feet per second to as much as 11,000 cfs to address conditions immediately downstream of the dam.

Releases will begin increasing on Aug. 14, or once planned maintenance projects at the Fort Peck power house are completed.







Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2306821/fort-peck-releases-to-change-slightly/