domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

COVID, ISOLAMENTO PER DUE NAVI AL PORTO DI CIVITAVECCHIA

GREGORETTI, LEGA: CONTE TACE SU RETELIT E NON FORNISCE LE CARTE SUL…

CORONAVIRUS, L’ORO SEGNA UN NUOVO RECORD

CALCIO, SPADAFORA: OGGI SI CHIUDE CAMPIONATO PIU’ LUNGO DELLA STORIA, ORA IL…

BOLOGNA, SALVINI: VERITÀ SU TUTTE LE STRAGI

ALLARME CARITAS INDIA: CON LA PANDEMIA IN AUMENTO ABUSI E VIOLENZE

ESTATE, TEMPO DI RIFLESSIONE E RESPONSABILITà

ON CHINA’S PREDATORY FISHING PRACTICES IN THE GALáPAGOS

Agenparl

FORT BENNING SOLDIER RECOVERY UNIT HELPS STIR CRAZY SOLDIERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLDWIDE, dom 02 agosto 2020

Story by D.P. TaylorArmy Recovery Care ProgramFORT BENNING, Ga. — It was a jarring change for Soldiers at Fort Benning, Georgia’s Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) when the coronavirus shut everything down. Suddenly, routines filled with social interaction and countless activities were upended, and in its place was a seemingly endless quarantine.Almost immediately, the creative minds in the adaptive reconditioning program came up with an innovative solution as Soldiers tried to adjust to this new way of life: the aptly named "Stir Crazy" weekly schedule.The program is packed with multiple activities meant to help Soldiers combat the stress, loneliness, and anxiety that comes with being cooped up at home with no one to interact with (at least in person) and unable to do the normal activities that they love.For Soldiers with hidden illnesses and wounds, like post-traumatic stress disorder or depression, this time is especially difficult. The sense of isolation can feel particularly overwhelming in a quarantine, and the simplest of outreach and resources can make a huge difference.In the beginning, the quarantine was especially restrictive — which is why Stir Crazy was born. It's a simple but illustrative example of the many creative ways staff in the Army Recovery Care Program have helped Soldiers manage the crisis, and keep even the most vulnerable Soldiers feeling connected to others."Soldiers were pretty much only allowed to be in their rooms or go outside or go to the grocery store," said Annalise Doyle, a recreation therapist at the base and co-creator of Stir Crazy along with Andre Walker.Every morning Stir Crazy features an exercise class and a therapeutic activity. Along with the calendar, a newsletter features brain buster puzzles, and highlights resources that Soldiers can use to help them manage life during the pandemic.For example, the July 2 edition provided a recipe for a red, white, and blue, frozen lemonade in advance of the 4th of July, a few "brain buster" puzzles, and some events of interest — such as the streaming of the Broadway play Hamilton or a televised 4th of July fireworks show. There's also a schedule of activities for the next week so Soldiers can plan their workouts and social interaction, like working out their lower body and core via Zoom on Tuesday and having a Bible study over Facebook hosted by the chaplain.The June 26th edition featured a link to a Harry Potter-themed virtual escape room and a recipe for "pizzadillas," along with the usual brain busters and weekly activities schedule.It’s a simple but effective method to keep Soldiers focused and mentally healthy during a difficult period in everyone’s life, and the staff tries to mix it up as much as possible."For Mental Health Month, we spotlighted a few mental health resources they could use," Doyle said. "In the beginning we kind of focused more on things they could explore on their own. We had fishing tutorials and shows that they could access for free."After a while, the team tried to vary it a little and came up with a weekend challenge, like spending five hours doing something other than being on the phone or on the internet — something that's tough for just about anyone these days.Stir Crazy was one of the first things to become available to Soldiers when the quarantine started. At first, it was a daily informational packet, and now it has become a more organized, once-per-week virtual programming vehicle.Doyle doesn't expect Stir Crazy will stick around once things have opened back up — but since no one knows how long that will be, it's here to stay for now.The Army Warrior Care and Transition Program is now the Army Recovery Care Program. Although the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to provide quality complex case management to the Army's wounded, ill and injured Soldiers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.army.mil/article/237769/fort_benning_soldier_recovery_unit_helps_stir_crazy_soldiers

Post collegati

FORT BENNING SOLDIER RECOVERY UNIT HELPS STIR CRAZY SOLDIERS

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: COOKING UP THE MAGIC — EASY NO-BAKE GRANOLA TREATS FROM DISNEY’S CONTEMPORARY RESORT BAKERY

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: SASKATCHEWAN TOPS 2,000 TESTS IN A DAY FOR THE FIRST TIME; EIGHT NEW CASES, 18 IN HOSPITAL, 16 MORE RECOVERIES

Redazione

COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PART-TIME KIDS AT COLLEGE INSTRUCTOR

Redazione

FAVIPIRAVIR

Redazione

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS REPAIRING KOCH SLOUGH FISHWAY NEAR SILVANA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More