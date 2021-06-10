(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1ME00051A, Paper

Nuttapon Yodsin, Siriporn Jungsuttiwong

A single Palladium (Pd) atom embedded in a high curvature defective carbon nanocone (Pd/dCNC) is investigated for formic acid (FA) decompositions using DFT calculations. We used Pd/dCNC as the catalyst…

