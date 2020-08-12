FORMER YOUTH WORKER AND FOSTER CARER JAILED FOR SEXUAL OFFENCES AGAINST CHILDREN

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020

A former youth worker and foster carer from Bradford has been jailed for multiple historical sexual offences against children.

Robert Taylor, aged 52, of Bowling Park Drive, appeared at Bradford Crown Court today (12 August) and was jailed for 14 years and nine months with seven years extended licence. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender for life.

The case against Taylor was opened earlier this year after he attended a police station to report his offences, which are alleged to have been committed between 2009 and 2018.

In July this year, Taylor pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to 17 counts of offences of sexual assault of a children under 13, rape of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said: “These were horrendous crimes against the most vulnerable of children and a massive shock for all those whose trust has been betrayed. We hope that this outcome will allow these families to move forward with their lives.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and speak with our Safeguarding Units in West Yorkshire, whose specially trained officers will investigate these matters, take action to safeguard those affected and bring perpetrators before the courts.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/former-youth-worker-and-foster-carer-jailed-sexual-offences-against-children