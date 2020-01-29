29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

NEXT PHASE OF LOWER THAMES CROSSING CONSULTATION BEGINS

SUSTAINABLE FISHERIES ENSHRINED IN LAW AS UK LEAVES THE EU

NORTH KOREA REMAINS SECURITY THREAT TO U.S., ALLIES, POLICY OFFICIAL SAYS

MARTEDì 28 GENNAIO 2020 – 184ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

U.S.-THE BAHAMAS AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT OF JANUARY 27, 2020

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

Home » FORMER EXECUTIVE ADMITS EMBEZZLING MORE THAN $48 MILLION
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

FORMER EXECUTIVE ADMITS EMBEZZLING MORE THAN $48 MILLION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 29 gennaio 2020

NEWARK, N.J. – A former executive at a New Jersey publication company pleaded guilty today to defrauding the company by embezzling millions of dollars for his personal benefit, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Nestor Charriez, 60, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Charriez was a longtime senior employee of Victim-Company 1, a publication company based in New Jersey. Charriez’s financial responsibilities at Victim-Company 1 included overseeing and managing employee payroll. He would submit Victim-Company 1’s payroll information to an outside payroll company, which would process Victim-Company 1’s payroll requests.

From at least 2002 through June 2019, Charriez defrauded Victim-Company 1 by embezzling millions of dollars through unauthorized “bonus” payments to himself. He submitted false payroll instructions to Victim-Company 1’s outside payroll provider, indicating that Charriez was entitled to massive bonuses – hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time – which Victim-Company-1 had not approved.

Charriez carried out this scheme on numerous occasions over nearly two decades. In total, Charriez stole more than $48 million from Victim-Company 1 and spent the money he stole on personal expenses.

The wire fraud count to which Charriez pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and $ fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Suchorsky of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit.

Defense counsel: Robert Stahl Esq., Westfield, New Jersey

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/former-executive-admits-embezzling-more-than-48-million

Related posts

GERMAN HEMS OPERATOR DRF LUFTRETTUNG EXPANDS ITS H145 AND H135 FLEET

Redazione

AIRBUS REACHES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH FRENCH, U.K. AND U.S. AUTHORITIES

Redazione

SHELL AIRCRAFT LOOKING TO INTRODUCE THE H160 INTO SERVICE

Redazione

MAVERICK HELICOPTERS ANNOUNCES CRFS RETROFIT FOR ITS ENTIRE EC130B4 FLEET

Redazione

MORE POWER AND ENHANCED AERIAL WORK CAPABILITIES FOR THE H125

Redazione

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATIVE CUSTOMER PORTAL AND ONLINE MARKETPLACE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More