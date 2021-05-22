(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 22 maggio 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00775K, Paper

Gerhard Erker, Jun Li, Constantin Gabriel Daniliuc, Gerald Kehr

Cyclohexene reacts with the (Fmes)BH2·SMe2 borane reagent and three molar equivalents of the isonitrile CN-Xyl to give the five membered 1,3-BN heterocyclic product 7 that contains an amidino-borate moiety and…

