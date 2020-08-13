FORMATION OF A ROBUST, DOUBLE-WALLED LIMOF FROM AN L-SHAPED DI-SUBSTITUTED N-HETEROCYCLIC ADAMANTANE-BASED LIGAND.

The properties of adamantane render it an attractive building block towards the synthesis of robust frameworks. This work describes the synthesis of the L-shaped 1,3-bis(3’-carboxypyridine)adamantane (L1) ligand and the corresponding Li(I), Zn(II) and Cu(II) frameworks. Three topologically analogous Li(I) frameworks LiMOF12, LiMOF30 and LiMOF50 are reported, with predicted solvent accessible void volumes of 46, 43 and 36%, respectively. The reaction between the carboxylate groups of L1 and the Li(I) cations resulted in the formation of Li-carboxylate rods. The Li-carboxylate rods contributed to the formation of a double-walled MOF with large, open one dimensional channels. The synergistic effect of the double-wall, lithium-carboxylate rods and the adamantane core itself, resulted in the formation of a robust network stable up to temperatures of 300-350 °C and a minimum of three months stability in air. Furthermore, complexation of L1 with Cu(BF 4 ) 2 ·H 2 O and Zn(CF 3 SO 3 ) 2 provided a 2D–>3D interpenetrated network containing a classic dimeric copper paddle-wheel SBU, and an infinite 1D chain which extended into a 3D structure facilitated by hydrogen-bonding interactions, respectively.