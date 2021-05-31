(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 maggio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01448J, Edge Article

Leonel Varvelo, Jacob Koehler Lynd, Doran I G Bennett

Excited state carriers, such as excitons, can diffuse on the 100 nm to micron length scale in molecular materials but only delocalize over short length scales due to coupling between…

