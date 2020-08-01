FORM: WINTER FUEL PAYMENT CLAIM FORM: EEA AND SWITZERLAND

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, sab 01 agosto 2020
Published 30 August 2013
Last updated 1 August 2020
+ show all updates
-
1 August 2020
Added EEA and Switzerland Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2020 to 2021.
-
1 April 2020
Explained that the EEA Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2020 to 2021 will be available at a later date.
-
21 May 2019
Added Winter Fuel Payment claim form (EEA and Switzerland) for the winter period 2019 to 2020.
-
5 April 2019
Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment form for winter 2019 to 2020 will be available shortly.
-
6 July 2018
Added new EEA and Switzerland claim form for winter 2018 to 2019.
-
13 April 2018
Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2018 to 2019 will be available at a later date.
-
6 July 2017
Added the EEA claim form for Winter Fuel Payment 2017 to 2018.
-
11 April 2017
Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment form for winter 2017 to 2018 will be available shortly.
-
20 May 2016
Published claim form for winter 2016 to 2017.
-
1 April 2016
Added information about claiming a Winter Fuel Payment for the winter 2016 to 2017.
-
15 February 2016
Replaced Winter Fuel Payment claim form with one you can fill in on screen.
-
15 June 2015
Updated the claim form for winter 2015 to 2016.
-
12 May 2014
Published claim form for winter 2014 to 2015.
-
22 January 2014
Updated address to send claim forms to.
-
30 December 2013
New address for Winter Fuel Payment form.
-
30 August 2013
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/winter-fuel-payment-claim-form-eea-and-switzerland