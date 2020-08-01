sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
Breaking News

APPRENTICES TO GET JOBS BOOST

POVERTY AND SOCIAL PROTECTION IN BULGARIA

PRIVACY PROVISION, PAYMENT LATENCY, AND ROLE OF COLLATERAL

IMMIGRATION AND EMPLOYMENT: SUBSTITUTE VERSUS COMPLEMENTARY LABOR IN SELECTED AFRICAN COUNTRIES

MIGRANTI, DI MAIO: DOBBIAMO FARE UN ACCORDO DI COOPERAZIONE CON LA TUNISIA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS I.SOKOL MEETS DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

SPEED MENTORING EVENT COMING SOON!

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH MINISTER…

UPDATE:  AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION SCHEDULE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2572 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » FORM: WINTER FUEL PAYMENT CLAIM FORM: EEA AND SWITZERLAND

FORM: WINTER FUEL PAYMENT CLAIM FORM: EEA AND SWITZERLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, sab 01 agosto 2020

Published 30 August 2013

Last updated 1 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 1 August 2020

    Added EEA and Switzerland Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2020 to 2021.

  2. 1 April 2020

    Explained that the EEA Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2020 to 2021 will be available at a later date.

  3. 21 May 2019

    Added Winter Fuel Payment claim form (EEA and Switzerland) for the winter period 2019 to 2020.

  4. 5 April 2019

    Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment form for winter 2019 to 2020 will be available shortly.

  5. 6 July 2018

    Added new EEA and Switzerland claim form for winter 2018 to 2019.

  6. 13 April 2018

    Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment claim form for winter 2018 to 2019 will be available at a later date.

  7. 6 July 2017

    Added the EEA claim form for Winter Fuel Payment 2017 to 2018.

  8. 11 April 2017

    Explained that the Winter Fuel Payment form for winter 2017 to 2018 will be available shortly.

  9. 20 May 2016

    Published claim form for winter 2016 to 2017.

  10. 1 April 2016

    Added information about claiming a Winter Fuel Payment for the winter 2016 to 2017.

  11. 15 February 2016

    Replaced Winter Fuel Payment claim form with one you can fill in on screen.

  12. 15 June 2015

    Updated the claim form for winter 2015 to 2016.

  13. 12 May 2014

    Published claim form for winter 2014 to 2015.

  14. 22 January 2014

    Updated address to send claim forms to.

  15. 30 December 2013

    New address for Winter Fuel Payment form.

  16. 30 August 2013

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/winter-fuel-payment-claim-form-eea-and-switzerland

Post collegati

FORM: WINTER FUEL PAYMENT CLAIM FORM: EEA AND SWITZERLAND

Redazione

FORM: WINTER FUEL PAYMENT CLAIM FORM

Redazione

FORM: WILD BIRDS: LICENCE TO KILL OR TAKE FOR CONSERVATION PURPOSES (GL34)

Redazione

FORM: WILD BIRDS: LICENCE TO KILL OR TAKE TO PREVENT SERIOUS DAMAGE (GL36)

Redazione

FORM: WILD BIRDS: LICENCE TO KILL OR TAKE FOR PUBLIC HEALTH OR SAFETY (GL35)

Redazione

ORDINANZA CONTINGIBILE E URGENTE N. 22/PC DEL 31 LUGLIO 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More