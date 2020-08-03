lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
FORM: INVESTIGATION OR ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS (COURT, INSOLVENCY, TAX) (CIT)

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 03 agosto 2020

Published 24 October 2014

Last updated 3 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 3 August 2020

    Certificate U has been added to the form as a local housing authority applying under the Housing Act 2004 is now a qualifying applicant under rule 140(1) of the Land Registration Rules 2003.

  2. 7 April 2020

    Certificate T has been added to the form to allow local authorities to apply under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

  3. 17 May 2019

    We have removed certificate T from the form as the Code of Practice provided under the Digital Economy Act 2017 has yet to be met.

  4. 4 March 2019

    We have added certificate T and amended a number of other certificates in the form to add additional qualifying applicants and to take account of provisions in the Digital Services Act 2017 for combatting fraud against the public sector, and to include additional qualifying applicants that have investigatory powers under the Proceeds and Crime Act 2002.

  5. 25 May 2018

    We added a guidance note about our personal information charter, which explains how we process customer data. We also added a guidance note to explain that only professional customers will have a key number.

  6. 6 April 2018

    We have added new certificates R and S to the form that allow applications to be made by the Fire and Rescue Authorities in England and Wales and the Charity Commission. We have also made other changes to certain bodies mentioned in the form.

  7. 27 November 2017

    Certificate Q in the form has been amended as a result of the Bank of England and Financial Services (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2017.

  8. 9 November 2016

    The amendments are being made as a result of the Secretaries of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, for International Trade and for Exiting the European Union and the Transfer of Functions (Education and Skills) Order 2016.
    This order transfers of certain functions of the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills and functions of the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

  9. 3 August 2015

    Advice as to the completion of the form has been added

  10. 24 October 2014

    Added translation

  11. 1 October 2014

    Certificate Q in the form has been amended as a result of the Financial Services Act 2012 (Consequential Amendments) Order 2014 that came into force on 30 September 2014.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/court-proceedings-insolvency-and-tax-liability-information-access-cit

