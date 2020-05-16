sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

15/05/2020 NO TIME FOR SILENCE AT CRITICAL MOMENT FOR LGBTI PEOPLE

PRIME MINISTER SANNA MARIN EXPLAINS GOVERNMENT’S HYBRID STRATEGY IN FRIDAY BRIEFING, MODELLING…

PRESS RELEASE: LANCASHIRE PUB LANDLORD WINS PM AWARD FOR RECORD BREAKING VIRTUAL…

JOURNéE INTERNATIONALE DE LUTTE CONTRE L’HOMOPHOBIE, LA BIPHOBIE ET LA TRANSPHOBIE :…

SCUOLA, PER LA FONDAZIONE AGNELLI RIAPRIRE LE AULE MA CON PRUDENZA

TOGETHER FOR THE SECURITY, STABILITY AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SAHEL

ODER: DA GIOVANNI PAOLO II E DALLA SUA FAMIGLIA UN TESORO DI…

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH HAS UPDATED INSTRUCTIONS ON PREVENTION OF…

LA NUOVA APP PER LEGGERE L’OSSERVATORE ROMANO

SANIFICATA LA BASILICA DI SAN PIETRO PER LA RIAPERTURA AI FEDELI

Agenparl

FORM: INHERITANCE TAX: RETURN OF ESTATE INFORMATION (IHT205)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, sab 16 maggio 2020

https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/inheritance-tax/what-do-you-want-to-do


Ref: IHT205 (2011)

PDF, 288KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2011)

PDF, 503KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT205 (2006 – 2011)

PDF, 338KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2006 – 2011)

PDF, 179KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT205 (2004 – 2006)

PDF, 233KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2004 – 2006)

PDF, 212KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206a (2004 – 2006)

PDF, 111KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2003 – 2004)

PDF, 177KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2002-2003)

PDF, 227KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (2000 – 2002)

PDF, 162KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2003 – 2004)

PDF, 42.2KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2002 – 2003)

PDF, 9.66KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT205 (2003 – 2004). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.

PDF, 196KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT205 (2002 – 2003). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.

PDF, 174KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT205 (2000-2002). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.

PDF, 166KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.


Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2000 – 2002) Addendum

PDF, 14.7KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/372052/thumbnail_iht206-addendum.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/372052/thumbnail_iht206-addendum.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/inheritance-tax-return-of-estate-information-iht205-2011

Post collegati

FORM: INHERITANCE TAX: RETURN OF ESTATE INFORMATION (IHT205)

Redazione

GUIDANCE: PHE HARLOW

Redazione

SES-REG–04728 – TWIN PORTS RADIO,LLC – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

BUSINESS SUPPORT- A MESSAGE FROM COUNCILLOR IAN WARD

Redazione

15/05/2020 NO TIME FOR SILENCE AT CRITICAL MOMENT FOR LGBTI PEOPLE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: IN FVG POSITIVI SCENDONO A 796 (-27 RISPETTO A IERI)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More