FORM: INHERITANCE TAX: RETURN OF ESTATE INFORMATION (IHT205)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, sab 16 maggio 2020
Ref: IHT205 (2011)
PDF, 288KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2011)
PDF, 503KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT205 (2006 – 2011)
PDF, 338KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2006 – 2011)
PDF, 179KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT205 (2004 – 2006)
PDF, 233KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2004 – 2006)
PDF, 212KB, 24 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206a (2004 – 2006)
PDF, 111KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2003 – 2004)
PDF, 177KB, 24 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2002-2003)
PDF, 227KB, 24 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (2000 – 2002)
PDF, 162KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2003 – 2004)
PDF, 42.2KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2002 – 2003)
PDF, 9.66KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT205 (2003 – 2004). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.
PDF, 196KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT205 (2002 – 2003). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.
PDF, 174KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT205 (2000-2002). If you’re a solicitor you don’t require this form – you only need to swear the oath.
PDF, 166KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ref: IHT206 (supp) (2000 – 2002) Addendum
PDF, 14.7KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/372052/thumbnail_iht206-addendum.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/372052/thumbnail_iht206-addendum.pdf
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/inheritance-tax-return-of-estate-information-iht205-2011