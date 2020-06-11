FORM: CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE, RENEWABLES OBLIGATION AND SMALL SCALE FEED-IN TARIFFS: APPLY FOR AN EXEMPTION OR COMPENSATION

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), gio 11 giugno 2020
Published 19 January 2016
Last updated 11 June 2020
11 June 2020
Exemption guidance updated – manufacture of grain milling products added to the list of eligible sectors, and removing the automatic requirement for an Independent Accountant’s Report.
12 September 2019
Exemption guidance and application form part 2 updated, to clarify the eligibility of UK applicants who have used electricity overseas or for non-UK production.
5 August 2019
Guidance and application form (part 1) updated.
9 April 2019
Documentation updated as a result of European Commission approval to move from FIT compensation to FIT exemption.
20 August 2018
August 2018 update to guidance.
12 April 2018
The renewables obligation has moved to an exemption and we have updated the guidance which previously applied only to Contracts for Difference. This guidance is effective from 1 April 2018.
20 November 2017
Updated application forms
21 June 2017
Updated guidance and forms added.
16 December 2016
Minor alterations to the application form (part 2) to ensure the regulations and the form are consistent.
2 December 2016
Updated application form.
1 August 2016
Updated application form (part 2) with new quarterly returns tab, adjusted application tab and other updates. Updated guidance document to reflect changes.
26 February 2016
Added the terms of engagement and proposed form for accountants’ reports (annexes B and C).
19 January 2016
First published.
