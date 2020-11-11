FORM: BIRD GATHERINGS: GENERAL LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020
Published 11 October 2010
Last updated 11 November 2020
11 November 2020
The bird gatherings general licence was revoked on 11 November 2020.
27 November 2018
Updated licence published: gatherings are not banned in the Higher Risk Areas put in place today. Definition of ‘vehicle’ added to licence.
18 January 2018
Updated licence published: gatherings are not banned under the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone arrangements put in place in England today.
14 June 2017
Updated notes as the Prevention Zone in certain areas of Lancashire, Cumbria and Merseyside has now been lifted.
15 May 2017
Updated with the new general licence which applies from 15 May 2017.
11 May 2017
Updated with plans to lift the ban on gatherings, across England from 15 May, except in certain areas of Lancashire and Cumbria.
28 April 2017
Updated following the announcement that the ban on poultry gatherings will be lifted on 15 May 2017.
20 December 2016
Updated following the announcement of a temporary suspension on certain bird gatherings from 20 December 2016.
11 October 2010
First published.
