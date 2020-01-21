21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM MEETING WITH PRESIDENT OF GHANA: 20 JANUARY 2020

NICARAGUA: CELEBRAZIONI CENTENARIO NASCITA FEDERICO FELLINI

ALTA TENSIONE IN IRAQ: IL PAESE A RISCHIO GOLPE

RECHTZOEKENDE SNELLER GEHOLPEN DOOR BETERE SAMENWERKING RECHTBANKEN

FOREIGN SECRETARY MEETING WITH VENEZUELAN INTERIM-PRESIDENT

ALMIRANTE. ROTTA, DA SBOARINA VERGOGNOSO DOPPIOGIOCHISMO. COMUNE CI RIPENSI PER LA DIGNITà…

TURCHIA

DIPLOMAZIA ECONOMICA ITALIANA 21 GENNAIO: ULTIME NEWS DAL MONDO

CARLISLE THIEF WHO STOLE £ WORTH OF JEWELLERY IN VIOLENT ATTACK JAILED…

FEMA AND COR3 OBLIGATE AN ADDITIONAL $19 MILLION FOR RECOVERY WORK IN…

Home » FORM: APPLICATION TO VARY AN ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT: PART C3.5 INTENSIVE FARMING INSTALLATION PERMIT
Agenparl English Ambiente Social Network

FORM: APPLICATION TO VARY AN ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT: PART C3.5 INTENSIVE FARMING INSTALLATION PERMIT

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Published 13 August 2014

Last updated 21 January 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 21 January 2020

    We’ve removed the Environmental permit application privacy notice. This information is now in the Part C3.5: apply to vary an intensive farming installation environmental permit application form.

  2. 18 April 2019

    We’ve added our environmental permit privacy notice.

  3. 3 April 2018

    This page has been updated by the Environment Agency as a result of the strategic review of charges. The review was consulted on between November 2017 and January 2018. The changes commence from April 2018.

  4. 13 August 2014

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/application-to-vary-an-environmental-permit-part-c35

Related posts

SYNTHESIS OF IMIDES VIA PALLADIUM-CATALYZED THREE-COMPONENT COUPLING OF ARYL HALIDES, ISOCYANIDES AND CARBOXYLIC ACIDS

Redazione

A 2,3-DIALKOXYNAPHTHALENE-BASED NAPHTHOCAGE

Redazione

APTAMER-TETHERED SELF-ASSEMBLED FRET-FLARES FOR MICRORNA IMAGING IN LIVING CANCER CELLS

Redazione

UN HUMAN RIGHTS RULING COULD BOOST CLIMATE CHANGE ASYLUM CLAIMS

Redazione

CITIES WILL SAVE DEMOCRACY, BUT ONLY IF WE MEASURE IT

Redazione

DECRETO ‘SALVA BPB’, INTERVENGONO BRAIA E POLESE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More