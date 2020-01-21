(AGENPARL) – London, mar 21 gennaio 2020
Published 13 August 2014
Last updated 21 January 2020
+ show all updates
-
21 January 2020
We’ve removed the Environmental permit application privacy notice. This information is now in the Part C3.5: apply to vary an intensive farming installation environmental permit application form.
-
18 April 2019
We’ve added our environmental permit privacy notice.
-
3 April 2018
This page has been updated by the Environment Agency as a result of the strategic review of charges. The review was consulted on between November 2017 and January 2018. The changes commence from April 2018.
-
13 August 2014
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/application-to-vary-an-environmental-permit-part-c35